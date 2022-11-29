Burst water main on key Doncaster route causes chaos for motorists
Drivers have been warned of potential lengthy traffic disruption after a burst water main caused chaos on a key Doncaster Road.
Barnby Dun Road has been closed between Clay Lane and Edenthorpe following a ‘significant’ pipe rupture yesterday.
Doncaster Council has said the stretch beneath the railway bridge near to Aardagh Glass - still known locally by many as Rockware Glass – and Hungerhill Lane will be closed ‘unti further notice.’
Drivers were left seeking alternative routes during rush hour yesterday following the closure.
A spokesman for Doncaster Council said: “Due to a significant burst water main, Barnby Dun Road beneath the railway bridge is closed until further notice.
“Repair works are taking place, with road tankers on site for 24/7 pumping activities.
“A signed diversion is in place. We apologise for any inconvenience.”
The road could be closed for a period of up to 21 days while Yorkshire Water carries out the works.