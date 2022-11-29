Barnby Dun Road has been closed between Clay Lane and Edenthorpe following a ‘significant’ pipe rupture yesterday.

Doncaster Council has said the stretch beneath the railway bridge near to Aardagh Glass - still known locally by many as Rockware Glass – and Hungerhill Lane will be closed ‘unti further notice.’

Drivers were left seeking alternative routes during rush hour yesterday following the closure.

Barnby Dun Road has been closed because of a burst water main.

A spokesman for Doncaster Council said: “Due to a significant burst water main, Barnby Dun Road beneath the railway bridge is closed until further notice.

“Repair works are taking place, with road tankers on site for 24/7 pumping activities.

“A signed diversion is in place. We apologise for any inconvenience.”