News you can trust since 1925
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Burst water main on key Doncaster route causes chaos for motorists

Drivers have been warned of potential lengthy traffic disruption after a burst water main caused chaos on a key Doncaster Road.

By Darren Burke
5 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 29th Nov 2022, 9:19am

Barnby Dun Road has been closed between Clay Lane and Edenthorpe following a ‘significant’ pipe rupture yesterday.

Doncaster Council has said the stretch beneath the railway bridge near to Aardagh Glass - still known locally by many as Rockware Glass – and Hungerhill Lane will be closed ‘unti further notice.’

Hide Ad

Drivers were left seeking alternative routes during rush hour yesterday following the closure.

Barnby Dun Road has been closed because of a burst water main.

Most Popular

A spokesman for Doncaster Council said: “Due to a significant burst water main, Barnby Dun Road beneath the railway bridge is closed until further notice.

“Repair works are taking place, with road tankers on site for 24/7 pumping activities.

Hide Ad

“A signed diversion is in place. We apologise for any inconvenience.”

The road could be closed for a period of up to 21 days while Yorkshire Water carries out the works.

DoncasterDoncaster RoadDriversDoncaster Council