Burst water main impacts dozens of homes and businesses across Doncaster

By Darren Burke
Published 6th Aug 2024, 12:12 BST
Scores of homes and businesses in Doncaster have been impacted by a huge water main burst this morning.

Yorkshire Water engineers have been dealing with the burst on Doncaster Road at Kirk Sandall, with reports of a number of homes in the village as well as nearby Edenthorpe and Barnby Dun impacted by low water pressure or no water at all.

A spokesperson said: “We're really sorry but customers may have low pressure or no water because we're doing some urgent repair work.

"Once it's fixed, your water may be cloudy or discoloured - you can clear this by running your tap for a few minutes.”

Yorkshire Water engineers are at the scene.

"Thank you for bearing with us whilst we work to restore supplies as soon as possible.”

The burst is understood to have happened near to Kirk Sandall Recreation Ground.

Customers are urged to keep in touch with Yorkshire Water for updates via the company’s website which can be found HERE

