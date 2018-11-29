Burglars stole cash from Doncaster supermarket

Two burglars are wanted by the police over the theft of cash from a Doncaster supermarket.

They broke into Asda on Edlington Lane, Doncaster, between 1.30am and 2am on Thursday, November 22.

Two men are wanted over a supermarket burglary in Doncaster

A CCTV image has been released of the thieves in action.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 58 of November 22.