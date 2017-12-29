Building work starts on 74 new council homes in Wheatley

A ‘breaking of the ground’ ceremony has marked work starting on the second phase of a 74 new council home scheme in Doncaster.

Representatives of organisations involved in the project were on site at Bristol Grove in Wheatley to celebrate construction starting on a scheme to create more quality new homes for people across Doncaster.

The partnership between Doncaster Council, St Leger Homes, the Homes and Communities Agency and the developer Willmott Partnership Homes has already overseen the creation of 124 new homes through the Affordable Housing Programme 2015-18.

The new homes are funded through a combination of Homes and Communities Agency grant and funding allocated from Doncaster Council’s Capital Programme and will be a mix of one, two, three and four bedroomed houses.

Coun Glyn Jones, deputy mayor and cabinet member for housing and equalities, said: “I am delighted work is underway on another housing project in our borough. This major development of new council homes shows our commitment to providing a range of top quality, modern homes which meet the needs and wants of Doncaster residents.

“We have already built over 200 council homes through our house build programme, we are currently on site building 109 more properties and we have plans for more start on sites by spring next year.”

Paul Tanney, chief executive of St Leger Homes, said: “It is fantastic that Doncaster Council are providing new high quality, affordable family homes for Doncaster residents to enjoy – we look forward to managing this scheme. This type of housing is in great demand in the borough and I am pleased that through this partnership we are helping to meet that need.”