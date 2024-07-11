Builders demolishing Doncaster's Central Library before it is replaced with a public space
The Waterdale building closed its doors in 2020 to make way for the nearby and new Danum Gallery, Library and Museum and has lain empty ever since.
Now Mayor Ros Jones has confirmed work on knocking down the 1960s building is under way – and its replacement will bring a “tidier, greener and fresher look” to the city centre.
She said: “This is the beginning of a new era for the Waterdale area, with a new space bringing with it a tidier, greener and fresher look which we believe will help attract both further investment and help local businesses in the nearby area.
“The Central Library was open for over 50 years in our city and is a historic building for many of our residents, but we are committed to regenerating and improving our city centre.
"With the new Danum Gallery, Library and Museum now firmly in place, we can commence the next phase of regenerative work in the Waterdale area to complement our Civic and Cultural Quarter.”
The work to regenerate the area, funded as part of the National Levelling Up Fund scheme, is expected to last until the end of September, with the demolition of the library expected to take approximately 14 weeks.
The library was open for 51 years before closing in November 2020 to allow staff to transfer books over to the new library.
It dated from 1969 and was opened exactly 100 years to the day from the town’s first library.
The council has warned members of the public that traffic diversions will be in place and that pedestrian access through the Waterdale area restricted while work was under way.
