Brothers with rare blood disorder thank hospital for lifesaving care

Two brothers who were diagnosed with a rare blood disorder have spoken out about the lifesaving care they received at a children’s hospital.

James Batchelor from Scunthorpe was just two years old when he was diagnosed with haemophilia – a disorder that impairs the body’s ability to make blood clots, which stops bleeding.

His younger brother Thomas was also diagnosed with the condition and they received treatment twice a week at Sheffield Children's Hospital. As the brothers grew up they were taught how to manage their own treatment.

Last year, Sheffield Children’s Hospital treated over 11,000 children from Lincolnshire.

Speaking about the condition James, now 25, said: “I was having lots of bleeds that just wouldn’t stop. As we walked into hospital, my elbow was dripping with blood and a little boy said ‘Look Mummy, that boy’s been shot’. We knew nothing about haemophilia- no-one in our family had even heard of it”

To say thank you, James recently took on the Great South Run, raising almost £600 to fund a new collection of toys for the Cancer and Leukaemia Ward.

James said: “The treatment was absolutely fantastic; we couldn’t fault any of it. From diagnosis onwards, it’s always been at Sheffield. The care always made us feel so at ease.”

Tom, 23, added “We were fortunate to have home visits, as the staff were willing to drive from Sheffield to show my parents how to treat my brother and I with intravenous injections. This was typical of the effort the staff put into our care and we will be forever indebted to Sheffield Children’s Hospital.”

The Children’s Hospital Charity have recently launched a new appeal to build a better future for all those who rely on it, by expanding the Emergency Department, building a Helipad and transforming the Cancer and Leukaemia ward which treated James’ and Thomas’ blood disorder.

Under the plans for the renovated cancer ward, private patient rooms with en-suite facilities would be created, giving patients a place to make their own and space for parents to sleep comfortably alongside them.

The redevelopment will increase the ward footprint, with larger bed bays, more isolation rooms and more room for children to play.