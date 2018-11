Two Doncaster brothers have run a half marathon together to raise over £600 for their local hospice.

Matt and Tim Millington ran the Manchester half marathon in October to raise money for St John’s Hospice, in Balby.

Matt of Rossington said: “Tim and I are friends with another set of brothers whose parents both used the hospice’s services. After hearing how the hospice made our friends’ parents comfortable and helped support the family, we wanted to raise this money as a thank you.”