Broken track causes disruption for train users in South Yorkshire

Train passengers in South Yorkshire are facing disruption this morning because of a section of broken track.

The broken rail at Swinton, Rotherham, is affecting CrossCountry; East Midlands Trains; Northern and TransPennine Express services between Doncaster, Sheffield and Moorthorpe.

Trains are facing delays of 20 minutes or cancelled, with problems expected until around 10.15am.

An East Midlands Trains spokesman said: "Tickets for the 08:32 Nottingham to London St Pancras International service will be accepted on alternative East Midlands Trains services to Grantham.

"From Grantham, your ticket will be accepted on the 09:21 Virgin Trains East Coast service from Grantham to London Kings Cross."

A Northern spokesman said: "Doncaster Sheffield services will miss Swinton.

"Leeds to Sheffield service will terminate at Moorthorpe.

"Sheffield to Doncaster/Leeds services are unaffected.

"Road transport has been requested between Moorthorpe and Meadowhall and also between Mexborough and Meadowhall. This will be in place from approximately 08:00.

"Customers from Swinton wanting to travel towards Sheffield are able to travel to Mexborough and then into Sheffield."