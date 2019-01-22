Broken down vehicle causing rush-hour delays on motorway in Doncaster

A broken down vehicle is causing rush-hour delays on the motorway in Doncaster this morning. 

There are lane closures in place on the A1M between junctions 37 and 38 near Scawthorpe. 

Highways England said it is causing delays of up to 15 minutes but the scene is expected to be clear by 8.30am. 

