“British way of life is eroding” says Doncaster Conservative Nick Fletcher after losing seat.

A former Doncaster Conservative MP stated his concerns over the country’s future in a speech after he lost his seat this morning.

Conservative Nick Fletcher suffered election defeat in Doncaster East and the Isle of Axholme, sparking a speech in which he condemned the new Labour government.

After exit polls marked the result as too close to call, Labour’s Lee Pitcher won in the constituency with 15,122 votes.

Mr Fletcher, who was the first Conservative ever to be elected in Doncaster in 2019, came second with 12,811 votes.

Reform UK’s Irwen Martin secured third place with 8,487 votes.

In a farewell speech, Mr Fletcher said: “I hope I’ve been a good voice for Doncaster, but also for my Christian beliefs and the British way of life which I unfortunately see eroding away in front of my eyes.

“Labour have done extremely well today, but they need to be careful with their victory. It has come about because of a split between the right, there’s no two ways about it.

“Reform and Conservative votes added together would have saved many seats, including this one. But excuses are no good to anybody, and we should have provided a government that people could have voted for.

“I need to offer my congratulations to Lee and the other candidates, and I hope they treat the position with the same respect that I have. It is a huge honour, and many MPs are MPs because that’s all they’ve wanted to do, not to be the change that is needed within their constituencies, towns and cities.

“If any city needs change it is this one, and it is coming. Trust me, Doncaster is turning blue, and I will make sure of it.

“Labour have thrown everything at [this seat], because they are tired of the scrutiny that I have put over what’s happening in Doncaster and across the country to the education of our children, the way that our country is heading, and the complete victim mentality that is bred within a socialist party.