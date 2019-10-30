British households have 260 rows a year - with 180 hours spent arguing

How much do you argue?

The new survey found that the most common cause of bickering was messiness, cited by 42 per cent, followed by doing the chores at 27 per cent.

Leaving lights on sparked rows in 26 per cent of homes, turning on the heating in 17 per cent and not putting the toilet seat down in 14 per cent.

Wasting food triggered quarrels in 20 per cent of families and paying bills in 19 per cent.

Other areas of conflict included taking too long in the shower (11 per cent) and leaving taps running (10 per cent).

The average household spends 17 minutes debating what to watch on TV – and 68 per cent admit they end up watching something they do not want to see.

The survey of 2,000 adults, conducted by Smart Energy GB, the campaign to encourage the use of smart meters, found that control of the thermostat is a major issue. A third want to turn up the temperature as soon it feels cold, while a quarter say others want the heating on too early.