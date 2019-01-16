“Brexit? We’re a football club:” Doncaster Belles offer break from ‘tedious politics and nastiness’ after fellow club’s ‘weird’ rant

A Doncaster football club has offered fans a break from Brexit – and “tedious politics, backbiting and nastiness” after a fellow club’s ‘weird’ rant about Britain leaving the EU.

Doncaster Rovers Belles issued the light-hearted plea yesterday as Prime Minister Theresa May’s Brexit deal was heavily defeated in the House of Commons.

Doncaster Rovers Belles - more interested in playing football than Brexit.

The club hit back after Boreham Wood FC posted a 1,400 word article on its website urging “MPs to do your duty” ahead of last night’s Parliamentary vote.

The piece was blasted as “weird,” “embarrassing” and “slightly random” and the Belles were among several clubs lining up to take a pop at the post.

A statement on the Belles’ website said: “We do not have a message for our MPs.

“We at Doncaster Rovers Belles were going to write something about Brexit here like Boreham Wood FC apparently decided it was a good idea to do, but then we remembered that we’re a football club, not a Medium blog.

“Here’s our fixtures instead. If you want to come and take a break from all the tedious politics and backbiting and nastiness, and instead would rather spend a few hours watching a fun game of football at a friendly club with a genuine community around it, we would be delighted to see you down at one of our games at Rossington Main any time.*

“When we say “any time”, we mean “when there’s a game on”. Don’t just turn up and expect us to play on demand. That’s why we gave you the fixture list.”

“We sell tea and pies and pints, and we have a young squad who try their guts out every game.”

Boreham Wood came under fire after an article calling on MPs to vote against the Prime Minister's deal for leaving the European Union.

"Then they must get ready to unite the whole of the UK by working night and day on a new Brexit deal, starting Wednesday morning, or be prepared to walk away with a no deal in July," the article concluded.

The comments from the club, which plays in the fifth tier of English football, were blasted by supporters who suggested the club should “stick to football.”