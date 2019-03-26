Brexit could be to blame for an increase in the number of people in Doncaster cheating on their partner, a new survey has revealed.

A new cheating map of the UK reveals that 1,689 people in Doncaster are currently having affairs – and survey compilers think the rise could be down to Brexit.

Married dating website Illicit Encounters has drawn up its Infidelity Index which ranks the worst towns and cities in Britain for love rats.

The Doncaster figure is 8% up on last year's total of 1,564 - and Illicit Encounters say Britain’s planned withdrawal from the EU could be the reason.

IllicitEncounters.com spokesman Christian Grant said: “Adultery is up by 8% in Doncaster.

"We have found particularly strong figures for cheating in towns and cities which voted out in the Brexit referendum.

"Doncaster reflects that trend.

"People feel betrayed by the Government and that makes them more likely to cheat in their personal lives. There is a breakdown in trust.

“Lots of couples in South Yorkshire cannot afford to divorce due to the cost of establishing two new homes, so they are sticking with their partner and adding some spice to their marriage by discreetly having an affair.

“They know that with a site such as IllicitEncounters they can have an affair with a like-minded partner who is also looking to cheat. Both sides can have some fun without upsetting things at home.”

The figures are based on IllicitEncounters’ own extensive data on the numbers of Britons cheating.

Since its inception 16 years ago, more than one million people have registered with the site.

Doncaster voted by 69% to 31% to leave the EU.