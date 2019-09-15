Brexit Party on course for most Doncaster General Election votes as Conservatives surge and UKIP slump in Free Press poll
Nigel Farage’s Brexit Party would win the biggest number of votes in a General Election in Doncaster, a new Free Press opinion poll has revealed.
According to our online vote, the Brexit Party would score 35% of the vote – an increase of 7% from when we ran a similar poll in April.
Read More
However, support for the Conservative Party appears to have surged in Doncaster over the last few months – with our poll suggesting Boris Johnson’s party would secure a 26% share of the vote – a 20% increase from April when the Tories polled just 6% in the town.
Both Mr Farage and Mr Johnson have visited Doncaster in recent weeks, with both parties seemingly keen to focus their attentions on a town which recorded a 69% Leave vote.
However, the increase in support for both parties has come largely at the expense of UKIP rather than Labour, with Mr Farage’s former party plunging from and 18% share in April to zero this time round.
Support for Labour has dropped by 5% from 27% to 22% while the Remain supporting Liberal Democrats have seen their share rise from 4 to 7%, an increase of 3%.
WHO WOULD YOU VOTE FOR IN A GENERAL ELECTION IN DONCASTER – FULL RESULTS
1 Brexit Party 35% +7% (from April)
2 Conservative 26% +20%
3 Labour 22% -5%
4 Liberal Democrat 7% + 3%
5 Green 4% +1%
6 None of them 5% -2%
7 Change UK 1% -4%
8 Independent 0% -1%
9 UKIP 0% -18%
10 Others 0% -1%