Brewery expands out of the Isle

An Isle brewery is expanding its operation to Grimsby, and creating new jobs, due to growing demand for its beer.

The Crowle-based Axholme Brewing Company will have its second brewery in a transformed church on King Edward Street in Grimsby, from this summer

Their expansion was made possible with help from E-Factor, and a grant of £54,000 from the Humber Local Enterprise Partnership’s £8m ‘Growing The Humber’ programme which is supported by the Government’s Local Growth Fund.

This funding brings the project’s total spend to £200,000.

Director Will Douglas said: “It’s awesome to see works begin on site and to see the first pictures of the new tanks being specially made for this building.

“We’re investing substantially in much bigger brewing kit than we have in Crowle because the demand for our beer has outstripped our ability to supply customers.

“The Humber LEP grant funding was vital because it unlocked bigger and more efficient equipment which makes us more future proofed, and more environmentally sustainable. We should be up and running in August.

“With our increased production capacity, we can build on the success of last year, create jobs in the area and lay the foundations for a bumper 2018/19.”

Axholme Director Shahram Shadan who is project managing the brewery renovations, added: “The inside and outside of the building will be unrecognizable when it opens later this year.

“We have gone back to the shell and will be giving it new specialist flooring, wall coverings, windows and ceilings. We are working exclusively with local firms such as Coleman Plastering, Excell Electrical, Imperial Resin Flooring, Jay Blackburn Windows & Doors and Birkdale Roller Shutters.”

Will Douglas praised local business hub E- Factor who supported the brewery’s grant application.

“We need to say a big thank you to E- Factor at Enterprise Village in Grimsby. The brewery had offices in one of the units there for much of 2017 and it was the perfect incubator for us until we found the right premises for the new brewery.

“We had access to their excellent support staff including Steve Parker, our Business Growth Hub Adviser. Steve has been instrumental in helping us take the grant application forward and achieve approval.”

”Shahram Shadan added: “We are reaching the point where we can recruit. In the first instance we will be seeking a driver and sales assistant. Applications to info@axholmebrewing.co.uk.”