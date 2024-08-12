Breaking: Emergency services rushed to Doncaster railway station due to serious incident
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Emergency services have been rushed to Doncaster railway station this morning due to a serious incident.
Eyewitnesses have told the Free Press the situation is ongoing and there are fire appliances, an ambulance and police in attendance, and the station is cordoned off.
We have contacted the police and will bring you more as we get it.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.