Breaking: Emergency services rushed to Doncaster railway station due to serious incident

By Stephanie Bateman

Senior journalist

Published 12th Aug 2024, 12:02 GMT
Emergency services have been rushed to Doncaster railway station this morning due to a serious incident.

Eyewitnesses have told the Free Press the situation is ongoing and there are fire appliances, an ambulance and police in attendance, and the station is cordoned off.

We have contacted the police and will bring you more as we get it.

