A cannabis farm containing 800 plants has been discovered in the middle of Doncaster town centre.

South Yorkshire Police said the drug den was discovered in a property on High Street yesterday.

A cannabis farm was found in the middle of Doncaster town centre yesterday

CRIME: Sheffield police officer injured ‘rugby tackling’ scooter rider to the ground

When officers searched the building, close to Barclay’s, they found plants growing over four floors.

COURT: Killer to be sentenced over fatal stabbing in Sheffield street

READ MORE: Police to get extra cash to tackle knife crime in Sheffield and across South Yorkshire

Two PCSOs patrolling the town centre arranged for the building to be searched after concerns were raised by members of the public who reported a smell of cannabis in the air.

South Yorkshire Police said: “Whilst on patrol yesterday PCSOs followed up some information passed on by the public, reporting a smell of cannabis coming from a property on High Street, Doncaster.

“On our arrival the property was found to be insecure and a considerable cannabis setup was discovered inside.

“There were approximately 800 plants spread over four floors.

“This is a vast amount of cannabis which will not make it to the streets, thanks to information passed by the public.”

