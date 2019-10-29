The Gallery unveiled itself for the first time last Saturday with dozens of guests glamming up and dressing to impress at the new bar, which is in the same venue as the old Gallery bar and club.

The theme of the new venue is drag, show and cabaret – with drag artistes set to appear over the coming weeks.

The Gallery is now a drag themed venue.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On Thursday (Halloween night) and Saturday, Glenda Bender will be providing the music with a mix of 80s and 90s party classics.