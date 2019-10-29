Brand new drag bar opens its doors in Doncaster town centre
A brand new drag bar and cabaret venue has opened its doors Doncaster town centre.
Tuesday, 29th October 2019, 11:55 am
Tuesday, 29th October 2019, 11:56 am
The Gallery unveiled itself for the first time last Saturday with dozens of guests glamming up and dressing to impress at the new bar, which is in the same venue as the old Gallery bar and club.
The theme of the new venue is drag, show and cabaret – with drag artistes set to appear over the coming weeks.
On Thursday (Halloween night) and Saturday, Glenda Bender will be providing the music with a mix of 80s and 90s party classics.
You can find out more about the Silver Street club on its Facebook page HERE