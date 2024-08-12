Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A brand new country and western bar is opening up on Lazarus Court in Doncaster.

The legendary Jaques is under new management and undergoing a complete new transformation with a brand new layout.

The new owner plans to bring a brand new country bar to the city named ‘Rodeos'.

The new establishment will feature a fresh concept that celebrates all things country, from the music to the decor plus giveaways and more.

A spokesman said: “With a cozy and welcoming atmosphere, partygoers can expect to enjoy their favorite country tunes while sipping on delicious drinks from our brand new cocktail menu, while soaking in the lively new settings at the new bar.

"But that's not all, Rodeos will also boast brand new seperate function room venue upstairs, with seperate entrance named ‘Gallery’ complete with a brand new bar, stage, dazzling lights and top of the line sound equipment.

“This means that guests can look forward to enjoying new events in the town, creating an unforgettable experience for all who visit.

“So, mark your calendars and get ready to experience the ultimate country music destination in Doncaster city. Whether you're a die hard country fan or simply looking for a fun night out, the new Country bar on Lazarus Court is sure to become your new favorite hangout spot.”