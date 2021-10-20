Boys 12 and 15 in hospital after being knocked off bike in Doncaster hit and run
A 12 year-old boy is in hospital with serious injuries after he and a teenager were knocked off their bike in a hit and run in Doncaster.
The boy, a pillion passenger, was taken to hospital following the incident at around 6.30pm on Sunday.
The rider, 15, was also injured and police have now launched an investigation after the car driver failed to stop at the scene in Shaftesbury Avenue, Intake.
A spokesman said: “Police were called at around 6:30pm on 17 October to reports of a road traffic collision.
“It is reported that a car and an off-road bike were in collision at the junction of Northumberland Avenue.
“The driver of the car failed to stop at the scene. The rider of the bike, 15, suffered minor injuries. The pillion passenger of the bike, a 12-year-old boy suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital via ambulance.”
Enquiries are ongoing. Anyone with information should call 101 quoting incident number 746 of 17 October.