Boy, 16, in coma in Sheffield Children’s Hospital after attempted murder

A boy, aged 16, is in a coma in Sheffield Children’s Hospital after an attack in Doncaster.

The teenager suffered ‘life threatening injuries’ in an attack in Rockcliffe Avenue, Balby, between 9pm and 11pm on Monday, November 26.

Detectives investigating the attack said a number of people were involved and the incident is being treated as attempted murder.

They said the boy was subjected to a ‘violent and prolonged assault’ and his injuries are ‘incredibly serious’.

A family friend revealed today that the boy is in a coma in intensive care and is on the ‘critical list’.

He said: “We are all gutted.

“I love him, I love him so much and don’t want anything to happen to him.

“People need to speak up and say what they saw.”

Detective Constable Craig Benn, of South Yorkshire Police, said: “We’re appealing for anyone living locally who may have heard or seen suspicious activity in the area on Monday evening to get in touch.

“This teenager has been subjected to a violent and prolonged assault and his injuries are incredibly serious.

“We’re working hard to piece together what happened that evening and any information, no matter how small or insignificant you feel it may be, could help.”

Call South Yorkshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111 quoting incident number 15 of November 27.



