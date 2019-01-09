Boy, 15, charged over 90mph police chase crash in Doncaster

A boy, aged 15, who crashed during a 90mph police chase in Doncaster has been charged with a number of driving offences.

The teenager crashed a blue Ford Focus into a lamppost on Leger Way after speeding off from police officers in Doncaster last night.

He lost control of the car after reaching a speed of 90mph as he tried to evade arrest.

The teenager climbed out of the wreckage of the car and fled but was detained a short time later.

He has since been charged with dangerous driving, failing to stop, driving without insurance, driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence and the theft of a motor vehicle.

The boy has been bailed to appear before magistrates in Doncaster on January 31.