Both carriageways closed on A1(M) near Doncaster after a load spillage

By Stephanie Bateman
Published 21st Jun 2024, 19:34 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
Both carriageways are currently closed on the A1(M) near Doncaster after a load spillage.

The incident is between the A639 and the junction with the M62 on the northbound carriageway.

The scene is expected to clear between 10.15pm and 10.30pm.

Motororists are advised to find an alternative route.

Related topics:DoncasterM62

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.