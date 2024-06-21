Both carriageways closed on A1(M) near Doncaster after a load spillage
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Both carriageways are currently closed on the A1(M) near Doncaster after a load spillage.
The incident is between the A639 and the junction with the M62 on the northbound carriageway.
The scene is expected to clear between 10.15pm and 10.30pm.
Motororists are advised to find an alternative route.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.