Bogus worker stole cash from Doncaster home after owner declined offer of further repairs

A bogus worker stole cash from a Doncaster homeowner after he refused their offer to carry out repairs to his property.

Two men attended a property on Wentworth Road, Wheatley, and offered to carry out work to the guttering.

The homeowner agreed and the men began carrying out the maintenance. Whilst there they offered other building maintenance services, which the owner declined.

Despite declining the service, the men proceed to carry out further maintenance before making demands for cash.

One of the men then entered the property and stole a quantity of cash before making off.

An investigation is currently ongoing into the incident and anyone with information is asked to report it via 101 quoting incident number 375 of 9 April.

Police said extra high-visibility patrols will be carried out in the area and issued the following advice to homeowners:

- Always ask to see an ID card if you are unsure of someone unexpected at your door. If you have any further concerns, ask them to wait while you ring the company or organisation using a number either from the phonebook or online, don’t use the number on their card.

- If you have any family members that may be vulnerable to cold callers, try and visit them as often as possible and advise them not to have large quantities of cash at home.

- Install CCTV and keep all outside doors locked even when you’re at home.

- When opening the door to someone you don’t know use a door chain and don’t let anyone in if you feel uncomfortable or are unsure of what organisation they are from.

- Always ask for a quote and examples of previous work they have carried out and ensure legitimate receipts and documents are obtained.

Anyone with any concerns should call police on 101 or 999 in an emergency.