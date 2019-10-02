Body found outside Doncaster police station
A body has been found outside Doncaster Police Station.
Wednesday, 2nd October 2019, 15:28 pm
Updated
Wednesday, 2nd October 2019, 15:29 pm
The dead man is understood to have been found in the gap between concrete protective barriers which are build around the building, on College Road, and the main wall of the building, on Tuesday afternoon.
Police sealed the area off while investigations were carried out, and College Road was closed briefly at around 4pm while the body was taken away.
Officers say there are no suspicious circumstances and further investigations will now be carried out by the coroner’s office.
The body is understood to have been discovered by a member of police staff.