Body found on M18 following collision: M18 southbound reopened

M18 at Hellaby

A spokesman for South Yorkshire Police said emergency Services were called at around 2:45am this morning (Saturday 30 October) to reports a body had been found at junction 1 of the M18 motorway on the Northbound carriageway, near to Bawtry Road.

The spokeman said: “The M18 is currently closed at J 1 on the Northbound carriageway, near to Bawtry Road, Rotherham, due to a reported collision.

“Extensive enquiries are ongoing and the carriageway is closed to allow these enquiries to take place.

“It is expected to remain closed for some time.

“Our officers remain at the scene whilst they conduct their enquiries.

“The bridge over the carriageway is closed to pedestrians at this time.”

The southbound carriageway has been reopened. The northbound is still closed at this time