Body found in hunt for missing Doncaster teenager

Officers who have been seaching for the missing 15-year-old who they have named only as Angelica issued a statement this afternoon confirming a body had been discovered, but not yet formally identified.

They said: “Formal ID is yet to take place but it is believed to be Angelica. Her family have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers at this time.

"The death is not being treated as suspicious. Thank you to everybody that shared our appeal – it is very much appreciated.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police looking for missing teenager Angelica have found a body

Angelica was last seen at about 11pm yesterday at her home address in the Hyde Park area of Doncaster.

She was reported missing, and police said earlier that they were now becoming increasingly concerned for Angelica's welfare and wanted to speak to anybody who may have seen her.

Her surname has not been released due to new South Yorkshire Police protocols.