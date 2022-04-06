Body found as residents report police 'swarming all over' Doncaster estate
Police have confirmed that a body has been found on a Doncaster housing estate this morning after residents reported emergency services ‘swarming all over’ the area.
By Darren Burke
Wednesday, 6th April 2022, 4:22 pm
Police and paramedics were called to Parkway North, Wheatley earlier today.
One nearby resident who contacted the Free Press said that he had seen police ‘swarming all over the area.’
He said: “It looked to be something pretty big, there were police all over the place."
South Yorkshire Police confirmed the death was non-suspicious and said further details would not be released.