A BMW spotted speeding in Doncaster was abandoned after a police chase through the town.
The BMW was spotted on Carr House Road in Hyde Park, Doncaster, in the early hours of this morning.
It was followed by roads policing officers and abandoned during the chase.
The occupants of the car then fled.
The BMW was seized and is to undergo a forensic examination.
South Yorkshire Police said: “The occupants can expect a knock at their door shortly.”