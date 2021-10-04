Blue star Simon Webbe signs up for Doncaster Rovers celebrity football match

The singer, who was a member of popular chart stars Blue, will join a host of other stars taking part in the game on October 17.

Niamh’s Next Step exists to raise money and awareness of neuroblastoma while offering help, support and advice to children and families affected by it. It was set up following the death of Wellingborough youngster Niamh Curry, five, who died from the illness in 2012.

Simon Webbe has signed up for a celebrity football match in Doncaster.

As well as Webbe and Doncaster Rovers legend James Coppinger, other stars lacing up their boots include the 2012 X Factor winner James Arthur, TOWIE stars James Argent & Dan Osborne along with Niamh’s Next Step charity patron Peter ‘Tubes’ Dale from Soccer AM and YouTube.

They will be joined by TV star Calum Best, who is the son of the legendary Northern Ireland footballer George Best, and ex-EastEnders actors Danny Boy Hatchard, Matt Lapinskas and Aaron Sidwell.

Reality stars Joe Sealey, James Hill Jake Cornish, Brad McClelland, Luke Trottman and Joshua Ritchie will also be taking to the pitch to show off their football skills.

Other celebrities participating in the charity football game include: X Factor contestant Stevie Richie, YouTuber Sharky, comedy actor Man Like Haks, social media sensation the Singing Dentist, Love Island’s Callum Macleod and TV chef Dean Edwards.

The event has been organised by Sellebrity Soccer, which was launched in 2012 to help charities raise money by arranging all-star football matches across the UK.

Founder of Niamh’s Next Steps, Chris Curry said: “It is phenomenal that high-profile names are taking part in this football match to help fund vital research into childhood cancer in memory of our courageous little girl Niamh.”

Tickets cost £10 for adults, £5 for under 16s and OAPs and £35 for VIPs.