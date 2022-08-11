Blaze erupts near to Doncaster's Eco Power Stadium as fire chiefs step up heatwave warning

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fire broke out on the hill behind Doncaster Rovers’ ground last night – the second night in a row fires have been started on the tinder dry grassland.

It comes as an amber warning heatwave alert kicks in for Doncaster.

Temperatures above 30c are forecast between today and Sunday and South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service chiefs have issued a string of warnings in a bid to prevent a repeat of last month’s devastating wildfires which erupted across the city as Doncaster recorded its hottest ever temperature of 40.1c.

Fire breaks out near to the Eco Power Stadium last night. (Photo/Video: Judith Allam).

A spokesman said: “The incidents we attended last month were no joke.