Blaze erupts near to Doncaster's Eco Power Stadium as fire chiefs step up heatwave warning

Fire broke out on the hill behind Doncaster Rovers’ ground last night – the second night in a row fires have been started on the tinder dry grassland.
It comes as an amber warning heatwave alert kicks in for Doncaster.
Temperatures above 30c are forecast between today and Sunday and South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service chiefs have issued a string of warnings in a bid to prevent a repeat of last month’s devastating wildfires which erupted across the city as Doncaster recorded its hottest ever temperature of 40.1c.
A spokesman said: “The incidents we attended last month were no joke.
"By working together, we can ensure it doesn't happen again – no garden fires, leave disposable BBQs at home, take your litter with you, report deliberate fire-setting.”