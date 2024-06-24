Blaze at Doncaster commercial premises started deliberately, say fire chiefs

By Darren Burke
Published 24th Jun 2024, 15:51 BST
A huge blaze which caused extensive damage to a Doncaster commercial premises was started deliberately, fire chiefs have said.

Crews were called out to Stainforth in the early hours of this morning, with the incident still causing delays and diversions to local bus services into this morning.

Fire engines were called to the commercial building on Hall Road shortly before 3am.

A South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “Three fire crews from Thorne, Parkway and Doncaster stations attended the incident at 2:48am.

Fire crews were called to the incident in Stainforth in the early hours.

"The fire is believed to have been started deliberately. Crews left the scene at 4:46am.

"However, Thorne station went back this morning just to double check that there were no hot spots where it could reignite.”

This morning, First Doncaster issued a service alert for routes 387 and 387a and said: “Stainforth Parish Church is currently blocked due to a house fire.

"Diversions via East Lane/Stainforth Parish Church and Princess Avenue will not be served.”

