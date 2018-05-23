Blades and Owls go head to head

A Sheffield woman is raising funds for Macmillan Cancer Research, having spent seven years raising money for Cardiac Risk in the Young (CRY), in memory of her best friend who died in 2011.

Paige Salt has raised thousands of pounds for Kyle Hancock, a sports journalism student who was found lifeless in his bed one morning, during his first year at university, after suffering from sudden arrhythmic death syndrome.

Paige, aged 23, said: “I have been an active fundraiser for various charities over the last seven years but over these last couple of years I’ve had to go through some very tough times, in 2014 my mum received the devastating news that she got breast cancer so I dropped my job, my family and moved up to Scotland to take care of her.

“After many hospital appointments and two operations, she did it, and being the strong women she is, she battled her way through the chemotherapy.

“And in October 2016 my dad had gone to the toilet and turned round to open the door and collapsed and was rushed to hospital he had suffered a stroke which then, after many scans, we then found out he had a brain tumour on the front side of his forehead.

“It was a very scary time especially being such a serious operation but he pulled through everything.

“This last year has been extremely hard for our family but we’re as strong as ever.

“I lost my best friend, Kyle, to Sudden Adult Death Syndrome back in October 2011 I have done all sorts of events including my annual ‘Steel City Derby Charity Day’ in memory of our friendship.

“Kyle was a mad Sheffield Wednesday fan and I’m a mad Sheffield United fan, so I am getting together players of each team to go head to head. I will also be holding a raffle and auction during and after the game.

“So with me doing so much for the charity ‘CRY’ over the past seven years I am now wanting to raise funds and awareness for Macmillan Cancer charity in aid of my mum and dad.

“So this year will be my third annual charity day and I’m raise funds for Macmillan Cancer Charity.”

The ‘Steel City Derby Charity Match’ will be held on July 14 at Hillsborough Arena from noon onwards

There are lots of activities going off on the day with raffles, a silent auction, bouncy castle, adult sumo game, gladiator jousting, face painting and much more

There are over 200 raffle and auction prizes to be won.

It is £10 per player which covers all the facilities but for spectators entry is free entry.

There will be donation tins so people are just asked to dig deep if they can.