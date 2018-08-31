Bizarre call outs for Humberside firefighters revealed

Bizarre call outs for Humberside Fire Brigade have included those for people getting pinned in toy cars and toilet seats they have revealed.

Between April 2017 and March 2018, firefighters in the region were called out 154 times to remove objects from people including those who had lost the keys to handcuffs and had rings stuck on their fingers.

Humberside Fire Call outs

The data does not give specific details about incidents, however the most common reasons are normally removing stuck wedding rings or handcuffs.

Recently released figures from the Home Office show the number of times the Humberside Fire and Rescue Service were called to non-fire incidents over the last financial year.

As well as removing objects from people, the fire brigade are still needed to sometimes remove stranded cats from trees.

Humberside’s firefighters were called 109 times to help rescue animals over the 12 month period.

The RSPCA, who liaise with the fire service about helping animals, said: “We’re grateful to firefighters for their support in completing rescues up and down the country.

“Collaborative working is so important in protecting animal welfare, and sometimes we simply cannot rescue animals from tricky situations - such as from heights or if specialist equipment is needed - without the help of fire crews.

The Home Office data also shows firefighters were called out 59 times in cases of flooding.