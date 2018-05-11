Big night for Doncaster family where five celebrate same birthday

Happy birthday to you...and you, and you, and you and you!

Most family birthday parties only have one loved one at their centre of their celebrations.

But the Laughton family, from Edlington, have FIVE members who all have their birthday falling on the same day - leading to a huge part at Doncaster Catholic Club, at Waterdale this week.

Joan Laughton, of Edlington, was celebrating her 90th birthday on May 5.

Her son, Edlngton resident, Kevan Laughton's 60th birthday was on the same day.

Kevan's daughter, Kara Laughton's 23rd birthday was also on the same date. Kara is also from Edlington

Meanwhile, the same birthday is also shared by Joan's daughter-in-law Joanne Laughton, from Balby who, was was 54; and by Joan's niece Joanne Wootton, who was 45 on the same day!

Joan is the eldest of five siblings and the only survivor. She has five children, Josie,63, Kevan 60 ,Debbie 58,Bryan 56,Lesley 55. She has 15 grandchildren, 24 great grandchildren and two great-great-grandsons.

Oldest daughter Josie said: "It's amazing having so many people sharing the same birthday - it is always a topic of conversation when people find out about it. I had to bring five cards with me.

"I certainly don't know any other family with so many birthdays on the same day, but it's a lovely co-incidence.

"We are a close family and we try to spend as much time together as possible, although they don't always have joint parties because people are often away. But this time we wanted to have a surprise party for mum because it was her 90th.