Big-hearted Doncaster Apprentice star wipes bill for single mum struggling to pay for Christmas gifts

A big-hearted Doncaster shop owner who starred on The Apprentice has wiped the bill of a single mum who was struggling to pay for gifts from her children's store.

Frances Bishop told the upset mum 'you are not alone' and agreed to write-off he woman’s bill for some scooters from her firm, which has a branch in Doncaster’s Waterdale complex.

The entrepreneur, 27, who appeared in the 2016 series of Lord Alan Sugar's BBC reality series, posted a message on social media explaining how she wanted to help one of her customers at her children's clothing and gift store Pud.

She has now been praised for her generous act of kindness towards her customer.

Frances, married to professional footballer Neal Bishop. posted the message in response to one of her customers who had called the store to ask for an extension on her payment plan for some scooters she had bought her children.

Not wanting the struggling mother, who she didn't name, to worry, Frances wrote in the open letter that she had cleared the woman's bill reassuring her that she was 'not alone'.

She said: 'I think it’s a social responsibility we have just to be nice and I don’t think there is enough of it.

'She just touched my heart. I was driving home and it kept playing on my mind and I thought I had to do something for her.'

Frances said that she had remembered the lady from a previous trip to her shop in the town centre and thought she looked a 'little on edge'.

When one of her employees explained that one of their customers had called about an extension Frances said she recognised her name and put two and two together.

Frances knew that the lady had been worried about how she was going to be able to enjoy the festive period while trying to get funds together to pay for the scooters that another family member had promised to pay for, but wasn't able to.

Encouraged by other members of the Facebook group to share her act of kindness Frances posted the message to her Twitter page with the comment: 'Because retailers have hearts too... xx'

The entrepreneur received heaps of praise from her followers who wrote to tell her how how lovely the idea was.

'This truly moved me to tears, Fran you have the biggest of hearts and I think this is a wonderful thing you have done for this lady and her children,' said one woman.

'Lovely kind-hearted lady,' added another.

'This is amazing, nice there are some kind-hearted people in the world,' said a third.

In the post Frances had written: 'I just want you to know that good things happen, and people can still be nice.'

Frances revealed that the lady had been in touch and told Frances that she had cried seeing the message: 'She said it has taken the pressure off.'