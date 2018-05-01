Bid to find owner of wedding ring found outside Doncaster supermarket

A Facebook plea has been launched to find the owner of a wedding ring discovered outside a Doncaster supermarket.

Sarah Jane Jubb, who discovered the ring, took to social media to post photos and urge people to help trace the owner.

The wedding ring was found in Wheatley Hills.

She said: "Trying to use the power of social media to reunite this wedding ring with its rightful owner. This could be a very sentimental piece to somebody.

"Please share to get it back to who it belongs to. Thank you."

The ring was found outside the Tesco Express on Adlard Road, Wheatley Hills.

Anyone with information can contact Sarah via Facebook.