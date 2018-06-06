'Better luck next time:' Gloating on the run former Doncaster prisoner taunts police after fleeing to Africa

A former Doncaster prison inmate on the run has taunted police after fleeing to Africa by private jet and cargo ship.

Notorious Sam Walker has released a step-by-step video guide to fleeing the country after fleeing more than 5,000 miles to Sierra Leone.

After his arrival in the country's capital, Freetown, Walker taunted police in a video telling them: 'Better luck trying to catch me when I go out of the country next time, Merseyside Police.'

According to the Daily Mail, Walker, a drug dealer from Liverpool, who has more than 100 offences to his name, is wanted for failing to appear in court for a charge of driving without a licence.

He has revealed that he chartered private jets before hitching a ride on a cargo ship to Sierra Leone after sending friends a video explaining how he gave police the slip.

Merseyside Police however said the arrest warrant was actually issued by Cheshire Police.

A spokesman for Cheshire Police said: 'We can confirm that Sam Walker failed to appear at Chester Magistrates Court on 20 April in relation to a disqualified driving offence and we are aware of his social media posts.'

His video, shown to friends on Snapchat and Instagram, was titled: 'How to get out of UK when your [sic] wanted by police. Can't use an airport coz they will nick you.'

The footage shows Walker flying in a private plane to Belgium. He then takes another personal flight to Barcelona, Spain, before hitching a 'little 14-hour boat trip' to Morocco.

Walker was cleared in 2013 of being involved in a plan to smuggle drugs and mobile phones into Doncaster prison - where he was an inmate at the time - after which he unveiled a black T-shirt bearing the slogan 'Not Guilty'

He claims he is in Sierra Leone delivering charity donations to people living in slums in the city's capital.