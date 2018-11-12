Best remembrance themed window display competition

Window display winner Axholme Decorators receiving the prize from Cllr Denise Janney Vice Chairman of Epworth Town Council; '
Window display winner Axholme Decorators receiving the prize from Cllr Denise Janney Vice Chairman of Epworth Town Council; '

The Royal British Legion in conjunction with Epworth Town Council held a competition for the Best Remembrance themed shop window display this week.   .

Axholme Decorators receiving the prize from Councillor Denise Janney 