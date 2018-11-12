Best remembrance themed window display competition Window display winner Axholme Decorators receiving the prize from Cllr Denise Janney Vice Chairman of Epworth Town Council; ' Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up The Royal British Legion in conjunction with Epworth Town Council held a competition for the Best Remembrance themed shop window display this week. . Axholme Decorators receiving the prize from Councillor Denise Janney Rock icon Cliff Richard announces Yorkshire gig – all details here...