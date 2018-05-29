Beggar banned from Doncaster town centre

A beggar has been banned from Doncaster town centre.

The man was slapped with an order prohibiting him from visiting the town centre for a 24 hour period.

In a message sent out on Sunday, May 27, police community support officer Andy Ireland, of the Doncaster Central Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: "A male who was sat begging in the town centre has been given a 24 hour ban from the town centre.

"The male who is not homeless but would like members of the public to think he is. (He) was not happy with the decision.

"If you would like to donate money to the genuine homeless please give to one of the many registered charities."