Beautiful three bedroom family home in popular Doncaster village for sale

An exceptionally well appointed family sized three bedroomed detached house constructed in reconstituted stone is on the market.

The property occupies a quiet cul de sac location within this highly regarded development within The Paddock in the popular village of Adwick le Street, Doncaster.

The Paddock

The property is close to local amenities and within a short walk of the railway station.

The home benefits from gas central heating and uPVC double glazed windows are installed.

Inside the property has a spacious conservatory to the rear elevation, well equipped modern breakfast kitchen with integrated appliances and a family bathroom with quality white suite including jacuzzi style bath.

Outside the property has established good sized gardens to the front and rear, with a driveway leading to the attached brick garage.

Only by an internal inspection can the high standard of accommodation be appreciated.

To book a viewing contact Johnsons on 01302 322121