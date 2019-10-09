BBC confirms premiere date for new series of Doncaster sitcom Still Open All Hours
Doncaster sitcom Still Open All Hours will return to TV screens later this month, the BBC has confirmed.
The sixth series of the cornershop sitcom starring Sir David Jason will premiere on BBC One on October 18 at 8pm, it has been announced.
The show, which is filmed at a converted hairdressing salon on the corner of Lister Avenue and Scarth Avenue in Balby, has now had more episodes and series than the original 1970s and 80s run of Open All Hours, starring the late Ronnie Barker.
The show first returned with a one-off Christmas special in 2013 and its success has led to a series being commissioned by the BBC each year since.
The new run stars Sir David as Granville who has inherited the shop from his miserly Uncle Arkwright.
He now runs it with his son Leroy (James Baxter) and the show also stars Stephanie Cole, Maggie Ollerenshaw, Brigit Forsyth, Tim Healy, Johnny Vegas, Kulvinder Ghir, Sally Lindsay, Geoffrey Whitehead and Katie Redford.