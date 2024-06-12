Battle of Britain Memorial Flight flypast for Doncaster in doubt after death of Spitfire pilot

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A flypast for Armed Forces Day in Doncaster is in doubt following the death of a Spitfire pilot as council chiefs revealed more details of this year’s event.

Vintage aircraft were set to take to the skies above Doncaster on June 29 as part of a huge programme of events.

But the Royal Air Force has grounded the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight following the death of Squadron Leader Mark Long who was killed in a Spitfire crash at RAF Coningsby in Lincolnshire last month.

The Royal Air Force flight usually comprisies an Avro Lancaster, a Supermarine Spitfire and a Hawker Hurricane and are regularly seen at events commemorating the Second World War and upon British State occasions, notably Trooping the Colour as well as at air displays throughout the United Kingdom and Europe.

The Battle of Britain Memorial Flight was scheduled for Doncaster Armed Forces Day on June 29.

But the RAF said flights had been “temporarily paused” following the tragedy with a number of flypasts around the country cancelled and the aircraft not taking part in any D-Day events.

A spokesperson said: "Following the tragic accident at RAF Coningsby, and while the formal investigation is ongoing, the RAF has instigated a temporary pause in flying for the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight."

As usual, the day will include a military parade through the city centre, with civic dignataries taking the salute from the steps of the Mansion House.

There will also be entertainment for all the family at Elmfield Park until 5pm.

A City of Doncaster Council spokesman said: “Join us in Doncaster on 29 June as we show our support for the people who make up the Armed Forces community, from currently serving troops to service families, veterans and cadets.”

The parade will be at 11am and will travel along Duke Street, St Sepulchre Gate, High Street, Hallgate and South Parade.

Celebrations will continue afterwards on Elmfield Park.