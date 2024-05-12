Battle of Britain Memoral Flight flypast for Armed Forces Day in Doncaster
The Battle of Britain Memorial Flight will fly over Doncaster on June 29 as part of a huge programme of events.
The Royal Air Force flight usually comprisies an Avro Lancaster, a Supermarine Spitfire and a Hawker Hurricane and are regularly seen at events commemorating the Second World War and upon British State occasions, notably Trooping the Colour as well as at air displays throughout the United Kingdom and Europe.
As usual, the day will include a military parade through the city centre, with civic dignataries taking the salute from the steps of the Mansion House.
There will also be entertainment for all the family at Elmfield Park until 5pm.
Full details of the flypast and military parade route have yet to be confirmed.
Further information is available at the website HERE
