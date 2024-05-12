Battle of Britain Memoral Flight flypast for Armed Forces Day in Doncaster

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Vintage aircraft will take to the skies above Doncaster this summer in a special flypast to mark Armed Forces Day.

The Battle of Britain Memorial Flight will fly over Doncaster on June 29 as part of a huge programme of events.

The Royal Air Force flight usually comprisies an Avro Lancaster, a Supermarine Spitfire and a Hawker Hurricane and are regularly seen at events commemorating the Second World War and upon British State occasions, notably Trooping the Colour as well as at air displays throughout the United Kingdom and Europe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As usual, the day will include a military parade through the city centre, with civic dignataries taking the salute from the steps of the Mansion House.

The Battle of Britain Memorial Flight will take to the skies over Doncaster this summer.

There will also be entertainment for all the family at Elmfield Park until 5pm.

Full details of the flypast and military parade route have yet to be confirmed.