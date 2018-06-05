Baseball bat, machete and knife recovered after another stabbing in South Yorkshire

A baseball bat, machete and a knife were seized by police when they carried out an open land search in a South Yorkshire town.

The weapons were found by officers in and around Schofield Street, Mexborough after a 22-year-old man was stabbed in the town on Thursday, May 31.

Officers also used 'stop and search' powers under a Section 60 order of the Criminal Justice and Public Order Act 1994

A number of people were stopped and searched by officers whilst the powers were enforced and a patrols were increased in Mexborough over the weekend.

Det Chief Insp Paul Wilson said: "I understand the incident in Mexborough last week will have caused alarm and distress to the local community, however I would like to offer my reassurance that violent crime of any nature will not be tolerated and we will always take the necessary action to prevent this.

"Dedicated teams of officers have been working to investigate the incident and two people, a 25-year-old man and 16-year-old boy, have been charged and remanded in connection with this.

"Along with working to identify those responsible we have placed a number of other plans, such as the Section 60 and dedicated operations, in place to further improve community safety and prevent crime.

"Our number one priority is the safety of everyone and we will continue to work with our partners and local communities to achieve this."