Barnsley man jailed for violent rampage wielding baton from motorbike

A Barnsley man who went on a violent rampage by riding around on a motorbike threatening people with a baton has been jailed.

Danny Lee Green rode his motorbike around Goldthorpe one evening in March last year while threatening passers-by with an extendable baton, which left one person injured.

The 22-year-old, of Welfare Green, Goldthorpe, has now been jailed for four years and two months after admitting a string of offences.

Sheffield Crown Court heard how he hid in an allotment after the attack but was later found by police officers.

He admitted assault, possession of an offensive weapon and criminal damage on Wednesday, May 2.

After the case, PC Andrew Cliffe, of Barnsley CID, explained how officers tracked down Green and brought him to justice.

He said: "One evening last March, we had a call from a member of the public to say Green was riding his motorbike round Goldthorpe in a violent rampage, carrying an extendable baton. It then transpired that he had chased a man, thought to be known to him, to the BP garage.

“The victim was so scared in fact that he ran into the garage shop, hiding behind the counter. Green went into the shop, threatening staff with the baton before smashing a window.

“Just 30 minutes later, a further incident was reported, this time at The Rusty Dudley pub on Doncaster Road.

"Green began a heated argument with a man outside the pub before other people came outside to try and diffuse the situation. As they did, Green struck one man with the metal baton, breaking his arm as the victim tried to defend himself."

He added: "Through extensive CCTV analysis and descriptions from witnesses Green was quickly identified as the offender and wanted markers were placed on him and traffic markers his motorbike on the national police database.

“Six days later, through further information and intelligence gathered, we arrested Green at an allotment in Goldthorpe, where he was found trying to hide in a shed.

“This was by all accounts a traumatic incident for those involved and could’ve resulted in serious injury.

"I’m pleased we’ve been able to bring Green before the courts and that he has been handed a substantial sentence for his crimes.”