Barber comes to rescue for Doncaster Rovers’ Movember moustache shave off

A Doncaster barber shop answered an eleventh hour plea to rescue Doncaster Rovers’ Movember moustache shave-off.

Dozens of members from the club’s Fit Rovers project looked like having to stay with their facial fuzz after the scheme was let down by a barber at the last minute.

But after a plea via the Free Press, a new barber was found to shave off the moustaches grown by the men during November as part of the annual fundraiser.

Staff from Blades Barbers in Askern carried out the shaves at Rovers’ Keepmoat Stadium,

A Fit Rovers spokesman said: “Blades volunteered their time to support Fit Rovers in removing the lads’ Movember tashes

“A superb effort means we are on target to raise over a a thousand pounds to support men’s health.”