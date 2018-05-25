Bank Holiday weather: What to expect hour-by-hour in Yorkshire over the next three days

The second bank holiday of May is almost upon us, but will the weather be gloriously warm and sunny or will it be bleak and grey?

In general, over Yorkshire and the Humber there will be rain, occasionally heavy pushing north, being drier in the south later on.

Here’s an hour by hour breakdown of the weather in Yorkshire over the three day bank holiday weekend.

Saturday

Cloudy with scattered showers through the morning, but turning brighter away from the coast. Dry with sunny spells during the afternoon and early evening. Maximum temperature around 21 °C.

Highs of: 21°C

Lows of 12°C

05:00: 12°C and overcast

06:00: 12°C and cloudy

07:00: 12°C and cloudy

08:00: 12°C and cloudy

09:00: 12°C with heavy rain

10:00: 12°C with heavy rain

11:00: 12°C and heavy showers

12:00: 12°C with sunny intervals

13:00: 12°C and cloudy

14:00: 13°C with sunny intervals

15:00: 14°C and sunny

16:00: 14°C and sunny

17:00: 16°C and sunny

18:00: 17°C and sunny

19:00: 18°C and sunny

20:00: 20°C and sunny

21:00: 21°C and sunny

22:00: 21°C with a clear night

23:00: 21°C with a clear night

Sunday

Dry and warm with sunny spells for most of Sunday, cooler on the coast.

Highs of: 22°C

Lows of 11°C

00:00: 12°C and partly cloudy

01:00: 12°C and cloudy

04:00: 11°C and partly cloudy

07:00: 12°C and sunny

10:00: 18°C and sunny

13:00: 22°C and sunny

16:00: 21°C and sunny

19:00: 18°C and sunny

22:00: 13°C and cloudy

Monday

Dry and warm for most of Monday (and Tuesday), but cooler on the coast in easterly winds.

Highs of: 18°C

Lows of 12°C

01:00: 12°C and overcast

04:00: 12°C and overcast

07:00: 12°C and overcast

10:00: 14°C and overcast

13:00: 17°C and cloudy

16:00: 18°C and cloudy

19:00: 17°C and cloudy

22:00: 14°C and overcast