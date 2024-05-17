Baby pulled from overturned car in Doncaster as occupant alleges assault

By Darren Burke
Published 17th May 2024, 16:49 BST
A baby has been pulled from a car and taken to hospital in Doncaster this afternoon after the vehicle overturned – with a woman inside alleging she was assaulted by a man during the drama.

Police, paramedics and fire crews all descended on King George’s Road, Rossington earlier this afternoon after the black Audi ended up on its roof.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “At 12.53pm on Friday 17 May, we responded to reports of a road trafffic collision on King George’s Road, Rossington.

“A 28-year-old woman, a 28-year-old man, and a baby boy were in the vehicle when it flipped upside down.

The overturned car in Rossington this afternoon.

“Officers attended the scene and no-one was seriously injured in the collision but the baby was taken to hospital for checks.

“The woman alleged to officers that she had been assaulted and threatened by the man.

"Enquiries are ongoing.”

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident can contact police on 101.

