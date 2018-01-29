Baby bunnies classes giving parents a helping hand

Becoming a parent is a magical moment but the experience is also a tough transition for many new mums who find themselves feeling lonely, isolated and struggling to cope with the realities of their new role.

Mother-of-two Nichola Caughey knows only too well how tough motherhood can be and set up her business, Baby Bunnies, to give parents a helping hand.

Since setting up four-years-ago Nichola’s venture has grown from strength to strength helping thousands of mums across the region.

Baby Bunnies provides a range of classes from baby yoga to bouncing buggies exercise sessions to help parents bond with their babies, aid their child’s development, meet new friends and shift those stubborn baby pounds.

Nichola, of Reeves Way, Armthorpe runs the classes with the help of sister Jenna Caughey.

Nichola said: “Being a mummy is the best job in the world, but it’s the hardest job in the world.

“It’s so rewarding but it’s a massive life change, your social circle changes and it can be very isolating.

“It makes such a difference to be able to meet up with other parents who are going through the same thing, have someone on hand to ask questions about things like breast feeding, sleep routines.”

Bookings are now being taken for Baby Bunnies classes including baby massage, baby yoga and balance bike classes in Epworth.

Baby massage will take place at 12.45pm, baby yoga 1.45pm at Epworth Children’s Centre with new courses starting on February 20.

The new balance bike course starts on Thursday February 22 at Epworth Youth Centre.

Bookings should be made via the Epworth Children’s Centre on 01427 873787.

For more information about Baby Bunnies and upcoming classes visit www.babybunnies.co.uk or search Baby Bunnies Doncaster on Facebook.